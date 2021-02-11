Davies embodies Ancelotti's Everton transformation in FA Cup win against Spurs

Tom Davies was in excellent form as Everton sealed their place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup with a stunning 5-4 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Carlo Ancelotti's side managed to secure the decisive knockout blow in extra time courtesy of Bernard's clinical left-footed volley on a frantic night at Goodison Park.

During a game in which both sides had to dig deep to muster up an extra 30 minutes of football in an already hectic season, it was the Toffees who looked the sharper of the two sides following the conclusion of regulatory time.

In a deep-lying midfield axis, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Davies complemented each other superbly and the latter particularly impressed with his relentless work-ethic and composure under pressure.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has embodied Everton's transformation under Ancelotti for the majority of the season, but Davies' compelling display against Spurs showed that Merseyside's answer to Filippo Inzaghi is not the only individual transformation worth shouting about.

The 22-year-old cut a detached figure under Marco Silva's tutelage, a far cry from the wonderkid who stunned Manchester City in a 4-0 home win back in 2017.

He featured in just 48.3% of the 60 games Silva took charge of at Everton, but his involvement has gone up to 73.5% of the 49 games Ancelotti has managed.

That increase in opportunity has contributed to a marked improvement in the quality of his performances.

He has been rising in stature in recent weeks and his complete display in the FA Cup 5th round bolstered his rapidly rising popularity amongst the Everton supporters.

According to Whoscored, Davies recorded a team-high number of passes completed (74), fouls won (4), and aerial duels won (4) in a performance that underlined his broad collection of midfield characteristics.

He also chipped in with one tackle, two interceptions, three clearances and as many dribbles.

What the stats cannot reveal is the palpable sense of confidence Davies flaunted throughout. In possession of the ball he trusted himself in tight situations, and with good reason.

Off the ball, meanwhile, he could be seen dictating Everton's attacks with gesturing arms and pulling Spurs players out of position to make space for his teammates to infiltrate.

It was the type of display that spoke to his incredible physicality and the inner-workings of his footballing brain, which Ancelotti spoke effusively of following his display against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, per Liverpool Echo.

"He cannot play No10, in my opinion, but when you play with three midfielders he can play all three positions, no problem, because tactically he is very intelligent."

Ancelotti's endorsement shows the level of faith he has in Davies, and it's clear from the academy product's display against Spurs that his manager's confidence is having the desired effect.

