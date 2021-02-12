Mourinho, Klopp, Guardiola: Which Premier League manager is most likely to be sacked next?

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur are under serious pressure right now.

Things were all sunshine and rainbows in north London as recently as November, but Spurs seem to have descended into a downward spiral since their title hopes were dashed with defeat at Anfield.

And ever since Roberto Firmino headed home a dramatic winner for Liverpool, expectations have shifted from challenging for the Premier League title to Champions League qualification.

Tottenham's 2020/21 plight

In fact, Tottenham have only won three league games since Christmas with defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Liverpool once again stunting their progress more and more.

And salt was rubbed deep into the Tottenham wounds away from the Premier League this week as their FA Cup hopes were dashed in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 defeat at Everton.

Sure, Spurs still have the Europa League and they're gearing up for a Carabao Cup final, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many supporters singing Mourinho's praises right now.

Mourinho under pressure

Well, actually, that's probably the mother of all understatements because Mourinho is now being touted as the most likely Premier League manager to be given the sack next.

The Sun reported that Paddy Power had cut their offering on Mourinho to get the chop from 5/1 to 2/1, overtaking West Bromwich Albion's Sam Allardyce as the most under-pressure manager.

And given this update, we turned our attention to thesackrace.com, which uses bookmakers' odds to rank the Premier League managers from most likely to be sacked next to least likely.

Next manager to be sacked

You can check out the full list, which features no Thomas Tuchel for obvious reasons, down below to see who joins Mourinho under the cosh as we move into the final months of the season.

19. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

18. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

17. Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

16. David Moyes (West Ham United)

15. Carlo Ancelotti (Everton)

14. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

13. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United

12. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

11. Sean Dyche (Burnley)

10. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton)

9. Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion)

8. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

7. Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

6. Scott Parker (Fulham)

5. Nuno Espírito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

4. Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace)

3. Steve Bruce (Newcastle United)

2. Sam Allardyce (West Bromwich Albion)

1. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur)

Something's got to give

Well, talk about a turn up for the books - no pun intended - because the cliché goes that Mourinho is at his best during his second season at a club and that it's not until the third year that everything goes wrong.

But for whatever reason, Mourinho seems to be on an accelerated course for destruction at Spurs with the bookmakers considering him more likely to be dismissed than Bruce, Santo and Parker.

We're inclined to think that Daniel Levy will at least give him until the end of the season and there's still plenty of time to arrest their slump, but things aren't exactly looking great for the 'Special One'.

Besides, we live in a world where Klopp is considered the 12th-most likely Premier League coach to be given the axe next, so it clearly doesn't take much to have your head on the chopping block.

