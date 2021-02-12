Steven Gerrard or Luka Modric - who you got?

That question might seem random at first, but it's probably not if you've been scrolling through football Twitter recently because that's exactly what thousands of fans have been debating.

We don't pretend to know the exact tweet that sparked the back and forth, but one search of 'Modric Gerrard' on Twitter will throw up everything from montages, data comparisons and polls right now.

Steven Gerrard vs Luka Modric

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're all for a friendly debate because football is a game of opinions and it would frankly be a pretty boring sport if everybody agreed on everything.

And although Gerrard and Modric are fundamentally different players, it's been fascinating to see what's happens when a completely random debate starts to spread amongst the fandom.

Besides, we've all had our ears chewed off with Gerrard being compared to Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes - yes, we have happily contributed to that - but to Modric? Hardly, by contrast.

The case for both players

Those in the corner of Gerrard are backing him for his one-man-team approach at Liverpool, almost single-handedly inspiring the Champions League and FA Cup triumphs of 2005 and 2006.

And there's no denying that, if nothing else, Gerrard is the more exciting player on the eye, winning almost everything there is to win in the beautiful game aside from, of course, the Premier League.

However, those cheering on Modric are pointing towards his gargantuan trophy cabinet with Real Madrid, winning the Ballon d'Or and helping inspire Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Pick of the tweets

There are also plenty of joky tweets pointing out that Gerrard was winding down his career at LA Galaxy at the same age Modric was producing a superb performance in El Clasico.

But which do you prefer? Well, perhaps the fans who have been hammering away at their keyboards can help you decide, so be sure to check out the pick of the reaction down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

My money is on Gerrard, personally.

Yes, I'm well aware that Modric is a classy operator who dominated the game in 2018, but when it comes to the player I'd want on my team through thick and thin then it's simply no debate.

I think you could plonk a prime Gerrard in near enough any team in the world and he'd still do a fantastic job whereas you'd notice a far bigger drop-off when Modric has less quality around him.

And although, yes, Modric is currently showing better longevity, it says a lot to me that the Real star's peak was still much more fleeting than Gerrard in spite of his earlier retirement.

So, sure, maybe I'm biased because I'm English, but I'll take the swashbuckling heroism of Gerrard over the world-class nonchalance of Modric.

