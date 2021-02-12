Wilfried Zaha has explained his on-pitch bust-up with Ravel Morrison while playing for England Under-21s against Lithuania in 2013.

The teammates clashed during a 5-0 victory, which saw England’s youngsters move to the top of their 2015 European Championship qualifying table.

Both Morrison and Saido Berahino helped themselves to go goals each, while James Ward-Prowse netted the other. Zaha, meanwhile, provided two assists.

However, the biggest talking point was a heated clash between Zaha and Morrison.

The two attackers were seen arguing on the edge of the box before Morrison, a player Manchester United once regarded as a future world-beater, shoved Zaha in the face.

Watch it here…

Fortunately, their teammates were on hand to intervene and quickly break up the altercation before it got worse.

Seven-and-a-half years later and Zaha has now explained why the bust-up happened.

“He was just getting me mad. He was moving like he was Ronaldinho and the rest of us were just no-one,” Zaha said on the On The Judy podcast.

“He was getting the ball and he was just doing tricks and the only time he passes it if he really needs to and we're just stood there with our hands on our hips while he's going past six Lithuanian players. And it's just like ‘what are you doing?’

“It was that easy - the team that we had, we had such good players and we can all do that, we can all hog the ball and go past all of them but we're not doing it. We're trying to be professional, play properly but he was just on his own thing.”

The Crystal Palace star claims that Morrison was quiet inside the dressing room afterwards.

“I just had enough, I was like ‘what are you doing? We can all do what you're doing right now, pass the ball’ and out of the blue he just pushed me,” Zaha continued.

“I’m like ‘are you dumb?’ so I pushed him back and it was just nonsense on the pitch then when you go inside the man is silent.

“You're trying to push me outside like you're on whatever then when we go inside you're just in your corner on your own so I was like what the hell - it got me really mad because the rest of the team are playing normally but he's doing tricks and then you push me out of the blue.

“Keep that energy when we go indoors but he didn't. It's not like I'm trying to beef people but it's like ‘what are you on? Why are coming on like you're better than everyone else?’ So that annoyed me.”

A minute-long video of Morrison vs Lithuania has now been posted on social media.

It certainly seems from this evidence that Morrison was trying to channel his inner Ronaldinho against the Lithuanians…

However, Morrison has suggested on social media that Zaha’s version of events might not be entirely accurate…

