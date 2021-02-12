Manchester United are having a good season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has transformed a struggling Man United side into Premier League challengers once again.

However, it seems as if they will fall short.

United are currently five points behind Man City. Pep Guardiola's side could extend that advantage to eight points should they win their game in hand.

So, United may already have one eye on reclaiming the Premier League title next season.

The summer transfer window will be very important for United if they want to close the gap to their city rivals.

And it appears they have set their sights on West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

The Czech star has been brilliant in the middle of the park for the Hammers.

He's scored eight Premier League goals and has been a major reason why they are contending for a European berth.

According to Football Insider, United are keeping tabs on Soucek ahead of the summer transfer window.

Their scouts have been said to be 'hugely impressed' with the 25-year-old since he joined West Ham last year.

Man United’s priority is strengthening at centre-back in the summer but they are also looking to recruit in central midfield, with Soucek one of the players that have caught their eye.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Soucek, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, has been sensational for West Ham this season.

He's a box-to-box midfielder who is dominant in the air and knows where the goal is.

United are pretty stacked in midfield, with Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes among their options.

However, with Matic now 32 and coming to the end of his career, they may look to move him on.

If that happens, Soucek would be a great signing to help fill the void.

You can imagine that West Ham will be asking for a lot of money to let their most prized asset leave, though.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News