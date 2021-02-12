FA WSL: Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger wins GMS Fans' Player of the Month award

Ann-Katrin Berger has been voted the GMS Fans’ FA WSL Player of the Month for January. In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the goalkeeper took 29% of the vote after securing two clean sheets in three games played.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby was in second place with 21%.

In the final of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the German’s performances in front of the sticks won over FA WSL fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) - 29%

● Fran Kirby (Chelsea) - 21%

● Ellen White (Manchester City) - 19%

● Ella Toone (Manchester United) – 12%

● Caroline Weir (Manchester City) – 10%

● Ebony Salmon (Bristol City) – 8%

The February Premier League vote opens at 3pm on Friday 5th March.

News Now - Sport News