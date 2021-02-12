Manchester United progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek after defeating West Ham.

The game was largely a dull affair.

There were very few shots on target until Scott McTominay's winner in extra-time.

Arguably the best moment of the opening 90 minutes came from Mason Greenwood.

In the first half, the English youngster was had the ball near the sideline and was under pressure from Mark Noble.

But Greenwood did not panic and produced a fantastic turn which bamboozled his opponent.

That skill is shades of Dimitar Berbatov, who did that numerous times in a United shirt.

The moment of brilliance had Rio Ferdinand excited, who tweeted after the moment: "I love you Nobes but Maceeey Maceeeey wow!"

Greenwood has now spoken about the skill and it appears he's quite proud of it.

The English youngster appeared on United teammate James Garner's Twitch stream on Thursday evening.

One member of the group said: "Everyone is going at Mark Noble because you ripped him."

Greenwood then humiliated Noble some more, replying: "I sent him back to what...1876?"

After his comments were met with laughter, Greenwood adds: "Yeah bro he got spun!"

He also joked he was watching Berbatov clips before the game.

It might be interesting the next time Noble and Greenwood come up against each other on the pitch.

The 19-year-old was on the pitch for 86 minutes before making way for Edinson Cavani.

Solskjaer was pleased with the youngsters performance.

"Mason did really well, he played well," Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference, per the Metro.

"We were managing his minutes, of course he’s played the last three from the start, I think. Anthony [Martial] didn’t play the last game so we wanted him to complete the game.

"Marcus [Rashford], we wanted to keep him for the counter threat, of course, his pace. Mason was really positive tonight."

News Now - Sport News