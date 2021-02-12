UFC star Conor McGregor appears to have taken his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 rather well and is already back training.

Not only is he back in training, the Irish star is looking seriously lean and majorly ripped as he was snapped working out on a stationary exercise bike.

McGregor was only wearing a white bandana and blue shorts as he looked to get in a solid workout in the Persian Gulf.

McGregor was locked in as he was riding his bike and posted it to his social media with the caption: “Go again, go harder!”

Clearly the Irishman has taken the defeat at UFC 257 very well, and he's desperate to get back to full health so he can return to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Many of his fans were left in awe of his shredded physique, with one person commenting: “Very shredded and looks strong, hope your conditioning is good.”

While another fan added: “That is some snap, shredded.”

Conor’s continued training regime makes more sense after it was reported that there could be a third fight with Poirier as the pair now have one win each over the other. McGregor won their initial bout via TKO in the first round back in 2014, while the American obviously won in the second round via TKO three weeks ago.

Due to the scores being tied, a trilogy fight between the pair of lightweights certainly makes sense.

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani spoke via ESPN on the subject, and stated: “So now it looks, three weeks later, like we’re going back in the direction of DP vs Conor III.

“That seems to be the direction. Whether the belt is on the line or not, that seems to be up in the air.”

While he is away from the Octagon, McGregor is living his best life in Abu Dhabi as he was seen fishing and snorkelling with his family and friends.

The UFC star also stopped by Salt Bae’s restaurant and was hand-fed a $1,000 GOLD steak by the celebrity chef.

