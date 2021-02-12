Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade shot to fame this week after news emerged that he had lodged a massive bet on himself and was set for a huge windfall.

Andrade, who had placed $50,000 on the appearance of a streaker at some point during the NFL showpiece event, was originally reported to be in for a winning sum of $374,000.

Having sent a friend into the fray to divert the attention of the on-field security, Andrade pounced, mankini clad and all.

He ran half the length of the field before being mobbed by a glut of burly security guards in the end zone.

He was taken to prison but the cost of his fine was absolute pocket change in comparison to the lump sum he was about to receive from his wager.

The news made global headlines as the everyday hero received all sorts of praise for his cunning ingenuity.

However, it seems that Andrade's time in the limelight will be short lived with bookie Bovada confirming they will be cancelling any and all bets to do with the streaker pending individual investigations.

"Our players have always trusted us to ensure the integrity of all props offered in our sportsbook," a Bovada spokesperson told Front Office Sports.

"We will continue to make sure that any publicity stunts or ill-intended behaviour cannot adversely affect the outcome of a player's wager."

The company has promised to pay out on all bets found to have no prior knowledge of Andrade's plan to take to the field at the Raymond James Stadium.

They have also offered to refund all bets made waging that there would not be a streaker on the night.

For Andrade, this will come as disappointing news, especially considering the fact that he already coughed up a reported $500 for his bail.

However, if he has $50,000 to drop on a rogue idea anyway, perhaps he is not exactly struggling for cash.

