Manchester United are going really well this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a squad that is capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

But there are still a number of weaknesses in the United team.

One of that areas that United need to improve is at centre-back.

Harry Maguire is United's captain and is first-choice, but his performances have been criticised in recent weeks.

Victor Lindelof is decent but not spectacular, while Eric Bailly is superb but seems to be injured more often than not.

Elsewhere, United have Phil Jones in their ranks, but the less said about him the better.

Their defensive record shows that they need to improve that area.

In the Premier League this season, United have conceded 30 goal in 23 games. Only one team in the top half have let in more goals than them, Leeds.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer has identified the need to strengthen. It is said buying a centre-back to play alongside Maguire is the club's priority in the summer transfer window.

And one of the names on their shortlist is Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings.

Mings has history against United - especially with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He clashed with the Swedish star while playing for Bournemouth against United in March 2017.

Zlatan threw Mings to the floor and elbowed him in the face, while Mings stamped on Zlatan's head. All of that occurred within 10 minutes.

Neither player were sent off. The FA did ban Mings though as they slapped him with a five-match ban.

Zlatan came out with a classic quote after the game, claiming Mings jumped into his elbow.

"With the elbow situation, I jump, I protect myself; I jump very high, he jumps into me. I think he jumps backwards and I jump straight up and unfortunately, he jumps into my elbow," he said, per the Independent.

In an interview with the Guardian later that year, Mings declared that his stamp was an 'accident'.

Mings is not the only name on United's shortlist. ESPN say that Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane at Real Madrid and Braga's David Carmo are also being identified as potential signings.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News