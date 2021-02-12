Yesterday, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was sent to the hospital following an untimely accident while biking on the outskirts of Lugano, Switzerland.

A few hours after the incident, Alpine reported that Alonso was "conscious and well in himself,” but they were still awaiting further examination results.

Today, Motorsport.com is reporting that Alonso will now be moved to a hospital in Bern and will undergo a minor surgery to fix some broken teeth, but in the last hour, a formal statement has been released by Alpine confirming that there was in fact a fracture in the driver's jaw.

With regards to how the accident occurred, Alonso reportedly broke too hard in order to avoid a collision with an incoming car, and as a result, he came off his bike and needed to be sent to the hospital.

The Alpine team released a formal statement regarding the Spaniard in the last hour as of writing this article, confirming that an operation was conducted in order to correct a fracture in his jaw.

Alonso and the team will be hoping that this injury will not impact his start of the new F1 season, as the two-time world champion is set to make his on-track return for pre-season testing in Bahrain on March 12.

Following a two-year absence from F1, Alonso will be making his return to racing having not been in an F1 Grand Prix since the end of 2018.

The Spaniard has returned to Renault for the third time in his career, but the Enstone-based racing team have rebranded and will now be known as Alpine Racing.

Alonso won his two championships during his first stint with Renault, claiming back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

As the start of new season looms closer, will the veteran stun the F1 world and push for a third world championship?

