Manchester City have been backed to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane amid uncertainty over Sergio Aguero's future.

The revered Argentine is out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will depart the club following a truly scintillating ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola only has two natural centre-forward options at his disposal in the shape of Aguero and Gabriel Jesus but, with the former struggling with injury and the latter lacking both form and confidence, he has opted to play a false-nine for large periods of the current campaign.

While Guardiola has enjoyed success with that tactical approach, there is a pervading feeling that City need to recruit a natural number nine in the summer window.

Rumours linking Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland with a move to the Premier League leaders have intensified since the turn of the year, but talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara expects City to look closer to home for their next recruit.

Indeed, O'Hara has tipped City to make a move for Spurs star Harry Kane amid his former club's faltering season under Jose Mourinho.

“I think he wants Alan Shearer’s record and he wants to win a Premier League. I think Man City are definitely going to come calling.

“As much as Spurs fans would love him to stay, how could they begrudge someone who’s been at the club and who’s been a loyal servant?

“He’s done everything he can to try and get them to win a Premier League and we’re just not good enough and I don’t think we’re ever going to be good enough in this era.

“They’re never going to be good enough to dominate; it’s always going to be City, Liverpool or Manchester United.”

Kane - who is valued at £108m by Transfermarkt - has made no secret of his willingness to leave north London if he can't envisage the prospect of lifting silverware at the club, and on current form it's easy to see where O'Hara is coming from.

Spurs do, of course, have a Carabao Cup final date with City to look forward to in April, but the fact their season appears to be resting on that game speaks volumes about the state of affairs under Mourinho.

Given City's financial power in the market and their seemingly imminent need to recruit a new striker, there's plenty of reason to suggest a move for Kane will be on the club's radar this summer.

News Now - Sport News