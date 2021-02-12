Major update on Mourinho future as Spurs' poor form continues

Tottenham Hotspur’s form has come into serious question.

Spurs have been in dire straits in recent weeks and are now out of the FA Cup, while they are also facing a significant battle to finish in the top four.

Under Jose Mourinho’s management, they have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and come up against a rampant Manchester City this weekend.

They are four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and there has also been some degree of backlash to the style of football employed by the Portuguese.

A cautious and defensive style was favoured by the ex-Chelsea boss in recent weeks prior to the barmy 5-4 defeat to Everton in the FA Cup.

Still, The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho’s job is safe for the time being.

The report states that while senior pros at the club are expressing doubts over his man management style, he is likely to be given the remainder of the season to steady the ship.

A crunch few weeks loom, with the clash with City followed by a Europa League tie against Wolfsberger and a tricky trip to West Ham United.

But chairman Daniel Levy is a big fan of the manager, whose stock remains high in the boardroom.

It is unlikely the club will make a change before the summer, per the report, giving Mourinho some time to turn this form around.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

While this does make sense, one has to wonder why Spurs are persisting with Mourinho.

While he does usually bring a trophy, and Spurs are in the Carabao Cup final, where they will play City, one has to ask if it is worth it given the dour, turgid football and the treatment of top stars such as Dele Alli and Gareth Bale.

Both have been largely frozen out and if Mourinho doesn’t win a trophy or finish in the top four, a decision will ultimately have to be made.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

From the outside looking in, a change would appear to be the one thing Spurs really need.

This is a team bereft of confidence, making individual errors, and struggling to carry out the demands of their manager.

One has to think that moving him on now, however expensive the compensation package, might just be the best thing to do.

News Now - Sport News