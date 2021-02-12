Manchester United are preparing a summer move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho according to reports.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho over the course of the past twelve months, and recent reports suggest they are still in the hunt for his signature.

Dortmund find themselves embroiled in financial difficulty in light of the coronavirus pandemic and could be forced to sell some of their brightest players to balance the books in the summer window, per WAZ (via Daily Mirror).

The report claims that a list of seven players who could depart has been drawn up by the Dortmund hierarchy, and Sancho is at the top of that list.

Sancho hasn't quite been at his breathtaking best this season but he's still managed an excellent return of eight goals and 13 assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old's perceived drop in form combined with Dortmund's need to sell could well work in United's favour.

According to a report published by Eurosport on Friday, sources close to United are suggesting that their opening offer could be closer to £50m in the next window, while they would not table anything close to the £80m they would have been willing to pay last summer.

Dortmund stubbornly refused to budge from their £100m asking price last year, but it seems that their refusal to compromise may come back to bite them.

The size of the fee may well depend on where the German giants finish in the Bundesliga table this season.

They are currently in 6th place, a whopping 16 adrift of Bayern Munich in top spot, and four points adrift of Eintracht Frankfurt in the fourth Champions League spot.

While there is still time for Dortmund to put a run together and secure a place in Europe's elite competition, a return of just one win in the last five league games hardly bodes well.

Given what Sancho has achieved in the game at just 20 years of age and Dortmund's need to balance the books in the summer, United look likely to be rewarded for their patience in the ongoing saga.

