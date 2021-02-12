Man Utd snubbed huge potential swap deal for Pogba involving star earning £400k p/w - report

Paul Pogba has already returned to a club once.

Having left Manchester United under a significantly rainy cloud back in 2012 to move to Juventus, he returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a world-record fee of £89m.

Now it seems like he could be on his way back to the Italian club.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has made it clear that he believes Pogba will have to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

And now a report from Calciomercato claims that the Serie A giants are desperate to bring Pogba into the club.

The report claims that the two clubs entered into negotiations over a deal in April, with Juve willing to offer a number of players in exchange for the France international.

Douglas Costa was suggested as a potential option, as was midfielder Miralem Pjanic, before his move to Barcelona.

As negotiations continued, ex-Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey was also suggested, along with Adrien Rabiot.

United, though, repeatedly told Juventus that they did not want any players in exchange and just wanted a straight fee of over €100m (£87.8m).

United are probably right here.

Costa is a 30-year-old winger who has not scored more than one goal in the league since 2017/18, when he hit four in 31 Serie A games.

Pjanic is hardly a direct replacement for Pogba, nor is Rabiot, while Ramsey is said to be earning over £400,000-per-week in Turin.

They don’t add up as potential like-for-like swaps for the Frenchman.

United are completely correct to demand cash instead of accepting a swap deal.

