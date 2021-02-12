Zinedine Zidane was a majestic footballer.

The Frenchman's career ended on a sour note as he was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for France.

But, while that sending off harmed his legacy, he should be remembered for the brilliance he produced in the years before that moment of madness.

Zidane appeared for Juventus and Real Madrid in what was a stellar career.

He won three domestic top tier titles a well as one Champions League.

He also made 108 appearances for France, helping them to a World Cup triumph in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000.

By the time he retired in 2006, he was regarded as one of the best footballers of all time.

But what made Zidane so good? Well, he was a silky footballer who was a magician with the ball at his feet.

He was good in the air and he knew where the goal was.

Arguably his best trait was his first touch. In fact, Zidane may have possessed one of the best first touches of all time.

A video showing just that is being shared on Twitter. It features two minutes of Zidane producing incredible touches and you can view it below.

What a talent. He really was a joy to watch.

He made countless opponents look foolish with some of the quality he produced.

The video has been getting some traction on Twitter.

@J3ssup wrote: "Such a wonderful player. Pure elegance."

"He was an absolutely amazing footballer," @JohnD0yle said.

@Godders_20 wrote: "Could watch Zidane & Ronaldinho videos all day, absolute entertainers."

"Probably the most graceful player of all time", @gmarchy14 claimed. "Made it look so easy, LOVED watching him."

While @mintbatesy14 replied: "Could watch this all day. Just don’t get footballers like him anymore."

What a talent. It's just a shame that his career ended.

