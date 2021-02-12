Newcastle lining up move for impressive youngster after Steve Bruce request

Newcastle United are looking to the summer transfer window.

Steve Bruce’s side appear safe from relegation for another season, though that may come down to the relative uselessness of the bottom three as opposed to the Magpies’ brilliance.

Indeed, they have won just two of their last five games and still sit 10 points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

This is a crazy season, of course, but there will be confidence in the north east that they will be retaining their Premier League status for another year at least.

And that has led to the club casting their eyes towards the next recruitment window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato claiming that the highly-rated defender Radu Dragusin could be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

That has brought Newcastle into the equation, with the Magpies joining RB Leipzig in showing a concrete interest in signing the 19-year-old.

Bruce is reported to have asked for the signing of Dragusin ahead of the summer, as both Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Juventus want to keep the centre-back and are in talks with him over a new deal, but the vultures are circling.

Dragusin made his debut for Juventus earlier this season, coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Genoa in Serie A, and has been on the bench a number of times this season.

He is clearly seen as one for the future but the question remains: Would he be better off trying to move to a club where he would play regularly?

In terms of his development, one has to think that the answer is yes, but it remains to be seen where exactly he will end up.

Newcastle would offer him a clear path to first-team football, especially if both Fernandez and Schar left upon the expiration of their deals.

Everything hinges on whether he sees his future at Juve, but Newcastle may be an intriguing option for the Romania U21 international.

