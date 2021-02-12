As a long-time hater of VAR, we’ve felt pretty smug in recent weeks as we’ve watched the use of technology get slagged off after every single match.

Come join us on hating on it.

Just when it seemed the Premier League had finally conquered VAR and how to use it, we have controversy after controversy.

David Luiz’s red card vs Wolves, Jan Bednarek’s red card vs Manchester United, Tomas Soucek’s red card vs Fulham. It’s just been a mess, hasn’t it?

But fear not.

As you may or may not know by now, we’ve been ignoring VAR all season.

Every week, we identify every overturned VAR decision and determine how they’ve impacted each match.

We then update our VAR table accordingly.

So, what does that look like after the latest round of fixtures (Gameweek 23)?

Let’s take a look:

Instead of being just five points clear in real life, Manchester City are actually seven points clear without VAR. While their points tally is unaltered, Manchester United have gained two points.

In this table, Liverpool are two points better off meaning they’re just one behind United in third, rather than fourth and five adrift of the Red Devils.

Leicester, meanwhile, fall to fourth having gained four points thanks to VAR.

With the Foxes dropping four points, it means the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are all within three points of the top-four - now that’s a proper top-four race!

The side who have been most harshly treated by VAR is actually Brighton. They would be three points better off and up to 13th. Extra points would have been gained in matches against Manchester United and Southampton to name just two.

But VAR hasn’t done much to change the relegation battle with Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United looking certain for the drop both with and without VAR.

