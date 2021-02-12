West Ham & Leeds set to go head-to-head after youngster terminates his contract

Matthew Bondswell was a name that was in the headlines throughout the January transfer window.

The defender was linked with a move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League, with both West Ham United and Leeds United touted as potential suitors.

Football Insider report that he even travelled to England for negotiations over a transfer, though nothing materialised.

However, the same outlet now reports that he has terminated his deal at Leipzig and has now set his sights firmly on earning a move to an English club.

He spent the first half of the season out on loan, playing for the Dutch club FC Dordrecht, but he has now opened talks with a number of Premier League clubs.

Leeds and West Ham are again said to be interested, while Chelsea are also thrown into the mix.

David Moyes’ side actually beat Marcelo Bielsa’s men to the signing of a different young defender in December, as Frederik Alves moved to east London.

Bondswell could be at the centre of another tug-of-war, having come through the ranks at Nottingham Forest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is unlikely to generate all that many headlines, given the precocity of the player involved.

Bondswell is just 18 and while he has been capped at various youth levels by England, he has never really had a sniff of elite first-team football.

Dordrecht are in the second-tier of the Dutch pyramid, so one can hardly count them as genuine heavyweights in the European arena.

The teenager did play six times for them this season but either Leeds or West Ham would be taking a punt by bringing him in.

Still, he is available on a free transfer, and may be seen as the kind of signing that can only go well; if he flops, it is a case of nothing ventured, nothing gained.

