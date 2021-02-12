"Should be doing better" - Pundit savages Spurs star after FA Cup exit

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup in one of the craziest cup ties the competition has ever seen earlier this week.

Jose Mourinho’s side travelled to Goodison Park to play Everton, having played some pretty turgid, dour football beforehand in the Premier League.

The Portuguese, though, let Spurs off the leash and the two sides attacked each other at will, with Everton eventually running out 5-4 winners after extra time.

It was a disappointing defeat for the north London side and marked yet another year in which they will not be contesting the latter stages of the tournament.

And Alex McLeish, the former Premier League managers, lays the blame squarely at the feet of one man: Hugo Lloris.

The goalkeeper appeared to make a number of mistakes on Merseyside, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s powerful strike hit the back of the net despite Lloris getting two hands to it, while he also failed to get down in time to Richarlison’s speculative strike.

Richarlison’s second goal later on also saw Lloris take a bizarre angle in his positioning, essentially giving the Brazilian the whole goal to aim at.

And McLeish believes that the first two goals set the tone for the night, and has called on Lloris to start taking some responsibility.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “After taking the lead and then going quickly 2-1 behind, weak goals, they were weak goals.

“I think Lloris has to take a wee bit of the blame and responsibility for the first couple of goals. Richarlison’s may have been a wee bit more difficult but for Calvert-Lewin, the first one, he should be doing better.

“It was an enormous setback for Spurs to lose those two goals so quickly, and then going 3-1 down before getting a goal back just before half-time just before our team probably made Jose less angry than he probably was.

“He certainly wouldn’t be happy with the final outcome and an avalanche of five goals is really not on.

“When you buy a goalkeeper, you’re looking for that goalkeeper to save you, if he’s international class, you’re talking about 15 to 20 points, if he’s world-class, you’re talking 20 points and upwards.

“If you’re playing in cup ties, you’re looking for him to be the guy that people say: ‘He saved us, he’s the guy that took us to the next round.'”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s about time someone saw that Lloris actually isn’t very good.

He hasn't got the command of his box, and he transmits an element of nervousness to the defence in front of him.

In terms of his form against Everton, he should, quite simply, have made more saves.

The Calvert-Lewin effort was straight at him, Richarlison’s effort from range wasn’t particularly venomous, and his finish from a tight angle only went in because Lloris didn’t position himself properly.

The club’s FA Cup exit is on him.

