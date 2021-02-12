There were fears that James Justin suffered a major injury in Leicester's FA Cup tie against Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The English youngster was stretchered off in the 75th minute.

And Leicester's worst fears have now been realised, with Brendan Rodgers confirming he has an ACL injury.

"Sadly for JJ [James Justin] the scan hasn't shown up so well which is a massive blow for us. It looks like he's done his ACL," Rodgers said, per Leicester's official website.

"It's a devastating blow for us because he has been incredible since he came into the team last year.

"Wherever I've asked him to play, whatever position he's been... minimum 8/10 and just devloping into a top Premier League player.

"For this to happen... he was obviously walking about after the game. WE hoped he would be okay but you have to wait until the scan.

"It's a huge disappointment but he's tough mentally. That's what makes him the player he is and he's also tough physically. He'll come back a better player for it."

It's a cruel blow for someone who has been one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season.

He had been integral to Leicester's success. He's filled in at both left-back and right-back and has played every minute of their campaign so far.

It is unknown how severe the injury to his ACL is but he's staring at least a couple of months out of action.

If he has torn his ACL, he will be on the sidelines for around nine months.

Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira will now likely be Leicester's starting full-backs for the rest of the season, barring they are injury-free.

We wish Justin all the best in his recovery and hope he's back on the pitch as soon as possible.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News