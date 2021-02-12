Roy Keane was part of a Manchester United side that dominated English football for much of the Premier League era.

The Irishman signed in 1993 and he would go on to have an illustrious 13-year spell at the club.

He made 480 appearances in a red shirt and helped United to 17 major trophies.

Keane can probably be described as world-class for much of his United career.

But how many of his teammates can also be given that label?

In 2019, during an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Keane himself was asked which of his teammates he considered as world-class.

He named five players and you can view his selections below...

RYAN GIGGS

“If I look back now, you’d have to class Giggsy," he said, per talkSPORT. "I always class the world-class players as lads who were doing it for nine, 10, 11 [years] - obviously Giggsy’s done it for a lot longer. To me, that’s the key to being a really good player: you’ve got to be consistent.

“We see players now, they’ve having a good month and patting themselves on the back. You have to be good for years and years, and Giggsy would have been a prime example."

Mark Hughes

“Listen, Mark Hughes was a brilliant striker."

Eric Cantona

“Eric [Cantona] was a brilliant player. I know people say ‘Eric didn’t do it on this stage and that stage - the international stage'... but a brilliant player to play with."

Paul Scholes

“Scholsey was brilliant."

Denis Irwin

“Denis Irwin… My god, imagine if Denis Irwin was playing now. He could play left-back, right-back, get you a goal, knew how to defend, never injured, a brilliant guy in the dressing room. Denis would be world-class to me - and he’s a Corkman!”

So that means he didn't think the likes of David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were world class.

He also left out Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, although they were both at the start of their careers and not at the peak of their powers when they played alongside Keane.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News