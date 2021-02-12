World number one Novak Djokovic may have to pull out of the Australian Open due to injury.

In the third round of the tournament, Djokovic was victorious in a five-set match against American Taylor Fritz. However, during the third set of the contest, the Serbian international suffered a fall on the court, and it now seems that's led to an even bigger concern.

Before the stumble, it's worth noting that Djokovic had taken a two-set lead.

After the Serbian world number one suffered an awkward slip, he then went on to lose the following two sets, before managing to overcome his opponent in the decider.

Shortly after the match, Djokovic said he tore a muscle as a result of the fall, and admitted he may have to pull out of the competition.

In an on-court interview, Djokovic was subdued, and said: “I know it’s a tear, definitely, of the muscle. So, I don’t know if I’ll manage to recover from that in less than two days. I don’t know.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m going to step out onto the court or not. I am just very proud of this achievement tonight. Let’s see what happens tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Fritz also discussed the injury in his interview, but his thought process was slightly different, as he claimed his opponent will definitely be back out there on Sunday to face Milos Raonic – the winner booking their place in the quarter-final.

Fritz said: “If he can play like he played in the fifth, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play. He’ll beat pretty much anyone."

Curfew Confusion

Play during their match was halted for over 10 minutes while the spectators watching the game had to be cleared out due to a local COVID-19 lockdown that began at midnight.

The American tennis star wasn’t happy with this temporary stop, and added: “I mean, to be honest – like, completely honest – it’s absolutely ridiculous that at a Grand Slam match, we’re asked to leave the court for 10 minutes in the middle of the match."

Now, no fans will be allowed to attend the tournament for at least five days.

