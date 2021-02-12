Dana White has opened up on the potential future of the lightweight division.

After Dustin Poirier put a spanner in the works with his stunning victory over Conor McGregor on Fight Island, White has began to remap the path forward for the UFC's most exciting division.

With title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov insisting that he will not return to the Octagon, questions are being asked of who will be allowed to fight for the world championship belt.

However, it seems that White has his sights set on a trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier first.

Speaking to ESPN, White confirmed that McGregor is desperate for another crack at the American.

“He’s [Conor Mcgregor] completely obsessed with the rematch now and wants the fight back.

"What’s fun for us, being the fans, if you look at the number-one ranked guy in the world, Dustin Poirier all the way down to number seven, who I think is Rafael dos Anjos, the fights that can be made to find out who becomes the next champion are unbelievable.

“We’re in for some incredible fights to find out which two of these guys from one to seven will square off to become the next world champion.”

However, White was quick to confirm that should a third fight take place, it would not be for Khabib's belt.

"No. These guys are all going to fight it out, we’ll narrow it down to the two guys who will face off for the title.”

In fact, it seems White still holds out hope that he could convince Khabib to step into the cage one last time in pursuit of that historic 30-0 record.

“No. Still going to meet him here in Vegas, we're supposed to go to dinner soon," he said when asked about an upcoming meeting with Khabib.

"First of all the one thing he says is he doesn't want to stall and keep the title in limbo. Which he's not anyway.

"All these guys need to fight. I saw some talk yesterday where everyone was like, 'Dustin should be the champion'.

"Well, Dustin just got smoked by Khabib. Conor got smoked by Khabib. Gaethje, got smoked by Khabib.

"There's no guy that you look at and say 'Oh, this guy'... they're going to have to fight it out, 1-7 fight this thing out and we'll find out who the champ is."

News Now - Sport News