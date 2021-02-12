Man United fought off Barcelona and Bayern competition to secure 17 y/o prodigy

Shola Shoretire looks set to become a star at Manchester United.

The youngster is just 17 and has recently signed his first professional contract at the club.

Report suggest that he has already been promoted to the first-team, too, and it seems United had to win a serious battle to keep him around.

ESPN reports that the club fought off interest from a cabal of European giants in order to get Shoretire to put pen to paper on professional terms.

Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are all said to have expressed an interest in snapping up the teenager.

Shoretire, though, opted to stay after speaking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and academy manager Nicky Butt.

Both made the point, per the report, that there is a trust in youth at the club, pointing to Mason Greenwood as an example of a player who has gone from the youth ranks into the first team.

A left winger who can also play on the right, Shoretire has made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 for the U23s this season and has scored five goals, while also laying on three assists.

He has yet to make his first-team debut but one can assume that, given the faith shown in him by his new deal, it is just around the corner.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Shoretire really seems to be pulling up trees.

In footballing terms, he’s a baby, and he has already won caps for England at U16 level, and is playing U23 football.

Not only that, but he’s scoring goals at that level too.

Greenwood did that too; he scored 34 goals in 34 games for the U18s and five in eight for the U23s.

Now, he’s a first-team regular with 81 appearances under his belt, as well as an England cap, and all before his 20th birthday.

Shoretire’s path to the first-team is clear; expect him to walk it.

