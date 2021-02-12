On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record.

This time, though, it wasn't about football. Instead, it centred around his social media presence, with the Portuguese superstar becoming the first person to have 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

It really is quite an achievement by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and on Instagram alone, the Juventus man currently boasts a following of 261 million users.

The numbers are staggering and Ronaldo's popularity across the various social media platforms results in him further bolstering his enormous bank balance.

According to research conducted by Buzz Bingo, the 36-year-old goal machine pocketed £41.7 million from Instagram between March 2019 and March 2020 - which works out at around £971,000 per post.

It certainly pays to be one of the most marketable athletes on the planet and his vast wealth has seen the multimillionaire assemble a spectacular car collection.

A Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 and a Rolls Royce Phantom are just three of the gorgeous vehicles owned by Ronaldo.

They will soon be joined by a new ultra-rare supercar in the form of a Bugatti Centodieci and it certainly isn't cheap.

As reported by AS, only 10 of these cars will be created and each will cost a cool €8 million. The only downside is that Ronaldo will likely have to wait until 2022 to show off the newest member of his collection, as Bugatti have only recently started production.

But it'll certainly be worth the wait. Not only is the car stunning to look at, it boasts a whopping 16-cylinder engine and can go from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The Juventus man delivers on the pitch and rewards himself off of it. Fair play, Cristiano.

His form for the Bianconeri in 2020/21 has been equally as impressive as his ever-growing car collection.

In 17 Serie A appearances this season, football's record goalscorer has rippled the back of the net on 16 occasions, with his tally in all competitions standing at 23 from just 25 games.

