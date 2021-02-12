Leeds United latest news: Premier League manager scared of £17m ace

Having torn Gary Cahill apart with a fantastic nutmeg earlier this week, Raphinha went viral.

A wonderful start to life in the Premier League has yielded four goals and as many assists in seventeen games so far for the Brazilian and, according to Football Insider, a manager of one of the biggest teams in the country has taken note.

They claim Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'scared' about the prospect of lining up against him on Sunday.

As a result, much of the Gunners' defensive set-up will largely focus on what they can do to stop him and Jack Harrison in wide positions, with Arteta and his staff reportedly devising a plan to kill the space they could run into.

Considering the South American'ss impact in recent games, having scored and assisted twice in the last four fixtures, it is only natural an opposition boss would be devising a way to stop him.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, the £17m signing has enjoyed some big moments recently and a drill-down into some of the numbers further show just how important he is to Leeds United already.

According to FBRef, the former Rennes man leads the way in terms of expected assists per 90 in Marcelo Bielsa's squad (0.23), as well as key passes over the same period (2.07). Out of any Leeds player to have made more than five starts, it is Raphinha who dribbles past the most players per game on average (1.94).

So, even if Arsenal do devote two players to marking him, Leeds could prosper. In theory, the more attention paid to him and Harrison should free up players centrally.

That's assuming he can't weave his way around a compact defence too. The wonderful bit of skill executed at Cahill's expense showed he is capable of conjuring some out of nothing even when space is relatively tight, a trait that could prove crucial if Arsenal are going to sit back.

In Raphinha, Leeds United appear to have unearthed quite the gem.

