Ideal Wijnaldum replacement: Liverpool could find perfect midfielder with £35.1m move - opinion

Liverpool are tailing off.

The Premier League champions’ title defence could well be termed as over at this point, given their appalling form and the yawning gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 10 points behind the Blues, who have a game in hand, and they have lost three of their last five games.

So it’s understandable to see that they are now looking towards the summer as they plot a way back to the top.

Sport Witness carries a report from Kicker claiming that the club are interested in a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

The midfielder has a contract that runs until 2024 but he also has a release clause in that deal that stands at €40m (£35.1m).

Liverpool, obviously, are running the risk of losing Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the season as his contract runs down so Neuhaus may be seen as a potential replacement.

He has made 19 league appearances this season and has scored four goals from central midfield.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Neuhaus is an interesting prospect for Liverpool.

He has an affordable release clause and his stats paint a remarkable picture of an all action midfielder.

Per fbref, he averages 2.15 shots per 90, an xG of 0.15, 6.63 progressive carries per 90 – when the ball is carried over five yards towards the opposition goal – plus 1.46 dribbles completed and 5.65 progressive passes.

The shots stat places him in the top four percent of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues; all of the rest place him in the top 20%.

Interestingly, fbref claim the most similar player to him in Europe is Mason Mount, the Chelsea attacking midfielder who has become invaluable to the way the Blues play.

As replacements for Wijnaldum go, Neuhaus would be exceptional.

