Fantasy Football: Three cheap DGW24 options to boost your FPL team

DGW24 has the potential to bring lots of opportunities for FPL points, thanks to a double game week for four different Premier League sides. Manchester City, Everton, Fulham and Burnley all play twice, offering you the chance to take advantage of this week's games.

While other teams like Manchester United and Chelsea have favourable fixtures, we focus on those teams that might bring you two lots of returns this week.

With the vast majority of managers opting to put their faith in popular players like Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, we take a look at three cheaper options that you should consider selecting before Saturday's 11am deadline...

Phil Foden - Manchester City (£6.1m)

Having performed poorly over recent weeks, Phil Foden shocked us when he delivered a massive 16 points last weekend. He lost his place in the starting lineup against Burnley after blanking for four game week's in a row.

However, he scored one goal and grabbed two assists in Man City's 4-1 demolition over Liverpool to get right back on track. City are flying right now, having just broken the English record for most consecutive wins in all competitions (15) and are unbeaten in their last 22 games.

Foden didn't start in their 3-1 FA Cup win over Swansea on Wednesday and so should be recovered and ready to go for their next couple of matches. Pep Guardiola's side head into two tough games in DGW24, first hosting Spurs before travelling to Everton.

However, both of those sides have been defending poorly of late, which leaves plenty of room for Foden to make an impact again.

Bobby Decordova-Reid - Fulham (£5.3m)

Fulham have now gone winless in their last 12 games after drawing 0-0 with West Ham last weekend. However, their performances suggest that they should be better off in the league table than where they are - they just can't seem to pick up the points.

They have drawn the second most amount of games this season (9), eight of them coming in their last 11 games. They have been unable to get ahead and finish off games comfortably.

That being said, DGW24 gives them the chance to get some points on the road against Everton and Burnley, and then they face Sheffield United and Crystal palace afterwards.

Bobby Decordova-Reid has been one of their better attacking players this season, scoring five goals and producing one assist. He is beginning to feature more regularly, and has been involved in 50% of their goals when playing. The forward could be a great budget-friendly option this week.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton (£6.8m)

Everton are starting to find their form again and have now lost just once in their last eight games.

A dramatic 3-3 draw against Man United last weekend followed by a hard-fought 5-4 victory in the FA Cup against Spurs, has showcased their ability to score goals.

One main player that has been involved in a lot of the action is Gylfi Sigurdsson. While his game time has been sporadic this term, he has now started three of the Toffees' last four games. In those games he has scored twice (including a penalty) and grabbed three assists.

His involvement since coming back into the Everton side has been excellent and could now be their designated penalty taker as well.

Everton have two home games in GW24, against Fulham and Man City. City will be a tough game for them, but Fulham have struggled defensively this year and haven't won in 12 league matches.

Although he could be at risk of rotation, for £6.8m he could be of great value in your team.

News Now - Sport News