Celtic latest news: Transfer exodus ahead

After a miserable league campaign, it seems the Celtic fans aren't the only ones likely to call for change.

With swathes of the support making their feelings towards the club's manager, as well as the board, perfectly clear over the last few months by way of protests outside the stadium, the Glasgow giants appear to be at somewhat of a crossroads.

Considering Peter Lawwell is set to leave at the end of the season too, more change could reportedly be on the way.

According to Football Insider, Tom Rogic is set to try and force a move away from Parkhead in the summer.

Though the Australian has made twenty-three appearances across all competitions this season, he is thought to have grown frustrated and will look to be part of an exodus from Celtic. Indeed, the scale of the departures is believed to be likely to be the biggest in a decade for the club.

Those behind the scenes at Celtic Park expect him to find a new club this summer and could cash in for £2m as part of what is described as 'mass exodus'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Things certainly do need to change at Celtic and, considering Rogic's lack of involvement (making only eight starts), it would make sense to try and move him on.

To lose a talented player with two years left on his contract for £2m can rarely be considered a good thing - especially considering he was reportedly valued at £8m less than two years ago - but, clearly, football finances have changed as a result of the pandemic.

Still, with Celtic potentially needing to fund a rebuild of their own this summer, trying to recoup as much in the ways of funds as possible does seem like the most prudent move financially.

