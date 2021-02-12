Fantasy Football: Five differential picks to boost your FPL team in DGW24

Four Premier League clubs play two matches this week, giving FPL managers the chance to earn some big points totals in DGW24.

Manchester City, Everton, Burnley and Fulham all play twice but there are also some favourable fixtures for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Saturday's 11am deadline is fast approaching, so we take a look at five of the best differential options for your fantasy team in DGW24...

Ademola Lookman - Fulham (£5.0m)

Fulham's tricky winger is only owned by 1.3% of FPL managers and has a nice double game week coming up. Fulham have struggled recently in the Premier League, going winless in 12 games, but they have relied on Lookman to be their most attacking threat.

The 23-year-old only has three goals and three assists this season, but over two lots of games might expect Lookman to deliver some attacking returns.

They face an Everton side (A) on Sunday that have conceded 10 goals in their last four games, and then travel to play Burnley, who are good defensively but haven't won in their last four outings in all competitions.

The Clarets sit 17th in the league table, which makes this a must-win game for Lookman and 18th placed Fulham.

Mason Mount - Chelsea (£6.8m)

After being dropped in Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, Mason Mount has turned his fortunes around and has worked hard to impress the new boss. The playmaker is now one of the first names on the team sheet, starting the Blues' last three league games.

He was rested in mid-week during their 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup, a game where Tuchel said that they "lacked courage". This suggests Mount, amongst others, could return to the starting lineup this weekend.

Mount has been one of Chelsea's stand out players in recent weeks, and grabbed a goal in their win against Sheffield United last weekend. He is also owned by only 5.5% of managers.

Chelsea play Newcastle (H) in GW24, a side that is finding its form again but have the third-worst defensive record in the league (conceded 38 goals).

Erik Pieters - Burnley (£4.3m)

Burnley left-back Erik Pieters has been in good form recently, in a side that doesn't produce much offensively. The Dutchman has been the Clarets' most productive defender so far this season, with two assists - both coming in his last four games.

Owned by only 0.8% of FPL managers, he offers you a very different option at the back but one that can still produce FPL points this week. After injuring his calf in the first half of last season, he has now found his way back into the lineup - starting seven of Burnley's last eight matches.

Sean Dyche's side face a Crystal Palace outfit that performed poorly in their 2-0 loss to Leeds last weekend, and usually struggle without their star man Wilfried Zaha, who is out with a hamstring injury. They then host Fulham, who have scored the third least amount of goals this season.

As a defender he could be a very valuable choice for GW24, and could offer some attacking returns as well.

Edinson Cavani - Manchester United (£7.9m)

Manchester United's summer signing Edinson Cavani has proved to be of great value for both his club and FPL managers this season. As United carry on their good form, Cavani seems to be finding the back of the net now as well.

He has now scored in two consecutive game weeks, making it three goals in five games and six for the season. The Red Devils are second in the league table and face a West Brom side that are 19th and still own the worst defensive record in the league.

Cavani has started United's last three league matches and was benched in their FA Cup win against West Ham on Tuesday. Eventually, he came on in extra time but should still be rested enough for their Sunday afternoon fixture.

Owned by only 5.0% of FPL managers, Cavani is a great attacking option ahead of DGW24.

Said Benrahma - West Ham (£6.0m)

Our last differential option this week is West Ham playmaker Said Benrahma. Since coming into the Hammers team, Benrahma has only lost one game in the eleven that he has started, which was against Liverpool a couple of weeks ago.

Despite struggling to find his first goal in claret and blue, he does have three assists and is one of the Hammers' most influential players. He creates the most chances out of any of their midfielders and comes up against bottom-placed Sheffield United in DGW24.

As he continues to search for his breakthrough goal, there is no better time than now to score it. The Blades have one of the worst defensive records and sit rock bottom of the league table.

Despite earning a few good results recently, Benrahma could make a big impact against them this week.

