West Brom latest news: Club make transfer decision

It seems like nothing Sam Allardyce can do as West Bromwich Albion manager is working.

Famed for his ability to provide an instant impact, the 66-year-old has been unable to turn the club's fortunes around.

Still, even in the dire situation The Baggies find currently find themselves in, they have reportedly made a decision not to bring in another forward.

According to The Express and Star, the club will not offer Ahmed Musa a new deal despite the former Leicester City forward spending time training with them recently.

Released by Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr back in October, the 28-year-old, he had been working under Allardyce behind closed doors, though has not done enough to impress.

Indeed, those behind the scenes are believed to think they have strong options out wide, having signed Robert Snodgrass in January to compete with the likes of Grady Diangana, Kamil Grosicki, Matt Phillips, Kyle Edwards, Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Considering just how poor West Brom's attack has been this season, one must wonder what Musa was doing in training not to be considered good enough.

According to WhoScored, the Nigeria international proved impressive during his loan stint at CSKA Moscow after being farmed out by Leicester in the 2017/18 campaign, averaging 2.8 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per league game.

Obviously, there's no guarantee he'd be able to replicate that in England at this stage of his career and improve on the performances he showed with the Foxes, but he has proven his quality elsewhere.

Given only one West Brom player has scored more than five goals this season and only four regular starters average over a shot per game, surely any more help on the attacking would have been beneficial.

It certainly doesn't say much for Musa's level of performance if he can't convince in this set-up.

News Now - Sport News