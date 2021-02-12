Man United news: Red Devils have enquired about Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old was a key target for Manchester City during the 2020 summer window but the Premier League leaders eventually opted for Ruben Dias instead.

Though he is yet to be capped by the France side at senior level, Kounde is regarded as one of the most coveted young defenders in world football and United will face stiff competition for his signature.

Indeed, according to a recent report from Spanish media outlet AS, Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all asked about Kounde, who has an €80m (£70m) release clause written into his contract.

The same report claims that Sevilla knocked back a €55m bid from Man City last summer, so it would appear that they are determined to keep him unless his release clause is triggered.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Make no mistake about it, Kounde is the real deal.

At 22 years of age he's already established himself as a regular for a Sevilla side who find themselves just one point adrift of 3rd place Barcelona this season.

If we only consider those players who have played more than 180 minutes of La Liga football in the 2020/21 campaign, Kounde boasts the highest rating (7.15) of any centre back in the division.

Standing at just over 5ft 8, the France U21 international has a diminutive stature but is still excellent in the air.

He has recorded 3.1 aerial duels per game this season, while he also relies on his telepathic reading of the game and excellent distribution to marshal the defensive unit.

If United can fend off competition from a host of Europe's behemoth clubs and bring Kounde to Old Trafford, there's little doubt he could have a transformative effect on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive unit.

