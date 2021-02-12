The Premier League has had a distinct Portuguese feel to it this season.

Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota have all lit up the English top-flight with their respective clubs.

It means Portugal, led by the age-defying Cristiano Ronaldo, will go into this summer's Euro 2020 tournament as one of the hot favourites to retain the trophy they won back in 2016.

In every area of the pitch, manager Fernando Santos possesses a wealth of talent, so much so that you can create two high-quality XIs using Portuguese players.

Let's take a look at the two stellar options available in each position...

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK - Rui Patricio (Wolves) & Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

Undoubtedly two of the best goalkeepers in world football right now.

RB - Joao Cancelo (Man City) & Ricardo Pereira (Leicester)

Cancelo is in contention to be labelled the finest full-back on the planet at this moment in time, while Pereira is probably in the top 10 as well. Spoilt for choice or what?

CB - Ruben Dias (Man City) & Domingos Duarte (Granada)

Dias has turned into the Portuguese Virgil van Dijk after his move to City and he’s still just 23. Duarte has excelled in La Liga since debuting in the division last season and represents an excellent back-up option.

CB - Pepe (FC Porto) & Jose Fonte (Lille)

Pepe and Fonte are still going strong late in their 30s with their respective clubs and one will play a vital role alongside Dias or Duarte at Euro 2020.

LB - Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) & Mario Rui (Napoli)

Guerreiro and Rui complete an outstanding array of options in defence. The former is a truly wonderful talent, with the versatile Dortmund star assisting eight goals in the Bundesliga this season.

CM - Renato Sanches (Lille) & Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Sanches has rebuilt his career with Lille and is being courted by Europe's elite once again. Neves has been consistently brilliant for Wolves for some years now and it's hard to believe that both players are still just 23 years of age.

CM - Danilo Pereira (PSG) & William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Two of the best midfield destroyers around. Both Pereira and Carvalho are capable of playing at centre-back if needed as well, which is certainly an added bonus for Santos.

RW - Bernardo Silva (Man City) & Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon)

Bernardo has been back to his silky best at City this season and Goncalves is the perfect man to fill in on the right if required. The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals in 16 appearances in the Portuguese league this season and a host of top clubs are keeping a close eye on him.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes (Man United) & Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know all about Fernandes' genius at United since his arrival last January. Oliveira is also a more-than-decent support act. The Porto man has been in fine form of late, netting eight goals and contributing four assists in his last 17 league appearances.

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) & Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Yeah, the options at left-wing are spectacular. If Ronaldo needs a rest, Santos can send on Jota to fill the void. The all-action forward quickly grew into a world-class player at Liverpool prior to his injury, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

ST - Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) & Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

After a slow start to life under Diego Simeone, Felix has blossomed into a ridiculously good forward. The fleet-footed youngster is the perfect man to lead the line for Portugal at Euro 2020 and if he needs help, Santos can turn to Silva, who's netted 17 goals in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Portugal's depth is so impressive that the likes of Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence, Nelson Semedo, Pizzi and other high-quality footballers fail to make our 22-player selection.

England's dreams of bringing football home this summer may not become reality after all...

News Now - Sport News