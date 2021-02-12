Rangers news: Steven Gerrard could fancy a stepping stone before Liverpool

Given the rip-roaring success of Steven Gerrard's third season as Rangers manager, the idea of him becoming Liverpool manager in 2024 only seems natural.

Like Graeme Souness before him, Gerrard has cut his managerial teeth in Scotland after a glittering playing career at Anfield and, with both he and Jurgen Klopp out of contract in just over three years' time, there is some logic into thinking what would be an emotional return could happen.

However, according to The Daily Mail, things may not work out exactly like that.

In their piece analysing what the future holds for British managers after Brexit, they suggest Gerrard may fancy a stepping stone move in the Premier League.

Indeed, before taking the reins at one of Europe's biggest clubs, they hint the former England captain may want another job in order to prepare for life back at Liverpool. Clearly, nothing has been confirmed in regards to him actually becoming Reds boss one day but it is something that has been discussed by the likes of former teammate Stephane Henchoz.

Previously, he has been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Leeds United.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Such a move could be sound planning with his long-term career in mind.

Former teammate Frank Lampard's status as a playing legend at Chelsea did nothing for his long-term prospects as manager while Liverpool have previously proven willing to remove legends, having axed Kenny Dalglish in 2012.

None of this is to suggest he should look to leave Rangers imminently. After all, he is about to win them their first league title in eleven years and has enjoyed some famous European nights at Ibrox, which should make the challenge of a return to Champions League action a mouth-watering one.

Still, for him personally, a move to get prepared for one of the biggest jobs in football would be wise.

Considering his status as an icon on Merseyside, the level of scrutiny and expectation he'd be walking into will likely be huge, so getting to grips with life in the English top tier seems like a smart way of planning.

There's still work to be done at Rangers. In the future, there may be work to do elsewhere too.

News Now - Sport News