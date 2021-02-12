Leeds United join Premier League rivals in race for Mikkel Damsgaard

Leeds United have reportedly joined a number of clubs in the hunt for Sampdoria prodigy Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent transition to life in the top flight this season and currently sit in 10th position after 22 games, and it appears the club's decision makers are already making plans for the new season.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, Leeds are eyeing Damsgaard following his impressive maiden campaign in Serie A.

However, the Yorkshire-based outfit face stern competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, West Ham and Juventus.

The report claims that Sampdoria value the 20-year-old at £15m and are expecting offers in the summer.

Damsgaard is relatively unknown to the broad footballing audience having spent the majority of his career in his native Denmark, but an eye-catching return of two goals and four assists in just ten Serie A starts suggests he is a potential star in the making.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

A quick dive into the statistics reveals exactly why Leeds are interested in the one-cap Denmark international: he's tailor-made for Bielsa's high-octane, high-pressing philosophy.

According to data provided by FBref, Damsgaard is one of the most energetic and defensively capable wingers in Europe.

The in-demand youngster has managed 27.7 pressures and 1.48 interceptions per 90 minutes so far this season, which puts him in the top 99 percentile across both metrics.

Meanwhile, he's in the top 98 percentile for tackles and blocks and also in the top 96 percentile for dribbles completed, proving that he plays on the front foot both with and without the ball at his feet.

In a footballing era that is becoming increasingly driven by statistical data, it's hardly surprising to see Leeds linked with a player who is clearly able to press from the front and strives to retrieve possession high up the pitch.

Damsgaard is ideal for Bielsa's style, and at just £15m he could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for Leeds in the summer window.

News Now - Sport News