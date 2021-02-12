Crystal Palace news: Exciting times could be on the horizon

Nothing is certain at Crystal Palace at the moment.

With so many contracts set to expire at the end of the season, takeover reports emerging and the likes of Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe touted as potential managerial targets, where the club go from here will be fascinating.

Given the potential wholesale changes at hand, The Athletic have previously suggested there has been a sense of anxiety behind the scenes.

While that would only be natural ahead of what looks like a big summer for Palace, comments from Dominic Fifield on the Totally Football Show Podcast yesterday put a more positive spin on things.

"I think the club are looking at it as an opportunity to be honest," said The Athletic journalist from the 53:40 mark when asked about the contract situation at Selhurst Park.

"They've needed an overhaul for some time now. It would have been better to have an evolution rather than a revolution clearly but there will be funds available come the summer.

"They have two billionaire American major shareholders who have the capabilities to spend money if they want to and I think they will this summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Any big changes do obviously come with an inherent sense of risk but, if Palace get this right, perhaps next season's squad could have a totally fresh feel about it.

The signing of Eberechi Eze has given them another attacking outlet and seemingly allowed Wilfried Zaha to embark on course for his best ever goalscoring campaign at Premier League level, so perhaps a similar move in terms of buying a young, developing, exciting player could do a similar job in another position.

With players potentially moving off the wage bill and funds reportedly available, next season could be a fresh start for a side currently marooned in mid-table who look desperately short on ideas.

The 2021/22 campaign could be a rebirth of sorts for Crystal Palace.

