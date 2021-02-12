Man United news: Jadon Sancho's Dortmund exit is 'set in stone'

Recent reports suggest Jadon Sancho is guaranteed to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer window, and that could pave the way for Manchester United to finally secure his signature.

A recent report from German media outlet WAZ (per Daily Mirror) has suggested that Dortmund will be forced to offload a handful of players in the summer to mitigate their financial issues.

And Sancho is at the top of a seven-man list of players who the Dortmund hierarchy could sell to balance the books.

Those reports have sparked fresh speculation about his future, but journalist Constantin Eckner has moved to remove any ambiguity about his future at Signal Iduna Park.

Indeed, in response to the recent reports concerning Dortmund's summer strategy, Eckner revealed that Sancho's departure is 'set in stone' via his official Twitter account.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

If United fans weren't already encouraged by the recent reports emerging from Dortmund, then they certainly will be now.

The Red Devils have been tracking the prodigious 20-year-old since the 2020 summer window.

They opted to withdraw their interest during that window due to the size of the transfer fee, and it appears they were wise to resist Dortmund's demands.

While Eckner doesn't reveal any details about Sancho's destination, the fact his departure is a foregone conclusion suggests United have a dream chance to finally bring him to Old Trafford.

Though the Sancho hype may have subsided and been replaced with a frenzy over English players closer to home this season, chiefly Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, his statistical output certainly isn't to be sniffed at.

That Sancho - valued at £90m by Transfermarkt - is widely perceived to be having a disappointing season speaks volumes about the standard we've come to expect from him.

Despite struggling to reach his electric best at times, Sancho has still bagged eight goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

Alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, Sancho could inject another layer of star quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's steadily improving side.

