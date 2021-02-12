Roy Keane was a tremendous footballer.

The no-nonsense Irishman was a leader of men at Manchester United, winning 17 major trophies with the Red Devils, including seven Premier League titles.

He's also established himself as a top pundit in recent years and his regular rants in the Sky Sports studio entertain football fans across the world.

Given his popularity, many have been desperate for Keane to follow in the footsteps of his current work colleagues and join social media.

For years, the United legend refused to do so and it looked for the world as if the fans' dreams were never going to come true.

But on February 12th, 2021, their wishes were granted and Micah Richards will be absolutely ecstatic.

Keane is now officially on Instagram - with that glorious blue tick next to his name - and his first post was a selfie with his dog!

Keane's first Instagram post

"A man's best friend." Classic Roy!

Keane's buddies over at Sky Sports were quick to react to the news, with Jamie Carragher posting the image on Twitter and reacting with the eyes emoji.

Carragher's tweet

Richards - Keane's unexpected partner-in-crime on television - followed suit, replying to Carragher's post with four eye emojis.

Richards' tweet

Absolute scenes on social media.

With such a bombshell being dropped late Friday night, we can only hope that Keane is in the Sky Sports studio with Richards at some point over the weekend.

Why? Because we need someone to find out exactly why the Irishman has suddenly decided to hop on the Instagram bandwagon.

Richards is the man to do just that, especially after the former City man showed Keane a TikTok video of his character on FIFA 21 performing some of the game's most eccentric celebrations.

He wasn't overly impressed...

News Now - Sport News