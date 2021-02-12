Over the past 15 years or so, Lionel Messi has cemented his status as arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

The diminutive Argentine has broken countless records during his professional career at Barcelona and has scored a frightening number of goals.

At the time of writing, Messi has found the back of the net 651 times for the Blaugrana in 758 appearances across all competitions, as well as contributing 285 assists.

What the 33-year-old has produced at the the sport's elite level is simply not normal. He possesses superhuman footballing ability and that's been evident since he was a teenager.

When the Argentine was just 19, the little man from Rosario was already producing moments and performances befitting of a legend.

There were two standout sporting moments from that year of Messi's life.

On March 10th, 2007, he grabbed his first professional hat-trick and the opponent was none other than Barcelona's arch nemesis, Real Madrid.

Just over a month later on April 18th, Messi scored what is still revered as his greatest ever goal against Getafe at the Camp Nou.

His sensational solo effort in Catalonia was pretty much identical to Diego Maradona's iconic strike against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Two moments of pure genius and both feature in a quite incredible video compilation that focuses solely on Messi's mastering of the beautiful game as a 19-year-old.

Messi a world-beater at 19

Messi really was the definition of a 'generational talent' and it's hard to think of any player that has performed better at the highest level of the game as a teenager.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is, of course, someone who has to be considered. The Frenchman played a key role in his country's World Cup-winning campaign in 2018 as a 19-year-old and even scored in the 4-2 final win against Croatia.

However, one Twitter user is adamant that Messi is superior, bravely posting on the social media platform: "19 year old Messi > 19 year old Ronaldo, 19 year old Mbappe, 19 year old Haaland, 19 year old Sancho all combined."

It's a bold statement, that's for sure!

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News