Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has been one of Europe's top performers this season.

At the age of just 20, the Englishman is already a key member of Pep Guardiola's team and his display away at Liverpool last weekend was simply phenomenal.

Foden netted City's fourth goal of the game and contributed two assists, with his masterclass helping the Premier League table-toppers secure a 4-1 win victory at Anfield.

The 'Stockport Iniesta' is a special talent, one who's already capable of scoring and creating goals at a very magnificent rate.

So just how impressive is Foden's goal contribution record this season compared to the plethora of young talents scattered across Europe?

Well, according to Transfermarkt, the City man ranks 13th in that regard among players aged 21 or under in the continent's top 15 leagues.

Foden is the only footballer currently operating in the Premier League to make the top 25.

Contributions from league, national cup and international cup games have all been taken into account for each player's total.

Let's take a look at the top 25...

=24. Dejan Joveljic (Wolfsberger) - 12

Age: 21

Goals: 9

Assists: 3

=24. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) - 12

Age: 21

Goals: 9

Assists: 3

23. Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco) - 12

Age: 21

Goals: 10

Assists: 2

22. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 13

Age: 17

Goals: 7

Assists: 6

21. Lois Openda (Vitesse) - 13

Age: 20

Goals: 8

Assists: 5

20. Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) - 14

Age: 21

Goals: 7

Assists: 7

19. Jorgen Strand Larsen (FC Groningen) - 14

Age: 21

Goals: 8

Assists: 6

18. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - 14

Age: 21

Goals: 9

Assists: 5

17. Amine Gouiri (Nice) - 15

Age: 20

Goals: 11

Assists: 4

16. Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) - 15

Age: 20

Goals: 14

Assists: 1

=14. Lassina Traore (Ajax) - 16

Age: 20

Goals: 8

Assists: 8

=14. Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven) - 16

Age: 18

Goals: 8

Assists: 8

13. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 16

Age: 20

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

12. Danilo (FC Twente) - 16

Age: 21

Goals: 11

Assists: 5

11. Silas Wamangituka (Stuttgart) - 16

Age: 21

Goals: 13

Assists: 3

10. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - 18

Age: 21

Goals: 8

Assists: 10

9. Antony (Ajax) - 18

Age: 20

Goals: 9

Assists: 9

8. Abdallah Sima (Slavia Prague) - 19

Age: 19

Goals: 14

Assists: 5

7. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) - 20

Age: 20

Goals: 9

Assists: 11

6. Christos Tzolis (PAOK) - 20

Age: 19

Goals: 13

Assists: 7

5. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 21

Age: 20

Goals: 8

Assists: 13

=3. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) - 21

Age: 21

Goals: 12

Assists: 9

=3. Darwin Nunez (Benfica) - 21

Age: 21

Goals: 12

Assists: 9

2. Sekou Koita (RB Salzburg) - 26

Age: 21

Goals: 16

Assists: 10

1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 30

Age: 20

Goals: 22

Assists: 8

Unsurprisingly, Haaland takes top spot and Dortmund's exceptional striker has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world before he can legally buy a beer in America, which is quite the achievement.

Sancho's numbers are pretty eye-catching as well. The Englishman endured a tough start to the campaign, but in recent weeks, he's looked like a world beater once again.

No player aged 21 or under has delivered more assists than the London-born forward, with nine of his 13 coming in the Bundesliga.

In Sancho and Foden, England possess two generational talents and it's up to Gareth Southgate to get the very best out of both at international level.

