Fantasy Football: Why you should invest in Burnley defenders for DGW24

In GW24, Sean Dyche's Burnley have two favourable fixtures as they look to climb further up the table. On Saturday they travel to a Crystal Palace side who struggle without an injured Wilfried Zaha, and then host a relegation-threatened Fulham at home.

Burnley sit 17th in the league table right now, eight points from the drop zone. They have been in good form, beating the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa and drawing to Brighton, but fell short against Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth (FA Cup).

Now, however, they have a doubleheader to help get back on track - followed by a trip to West Brom. This means it could be worth your while investing in Burnley players for DGW24 and DGW25 - especially their defenders.

They have conceded only 29 goals so far this season, only the second least amount out of the bottom 10 sides - behind Arsenal.

Now they face a Palace side who are without their main scoring threat (Zaha) and Fulham, who have scored the third least amount of goals this season (17) and have failed to score in four of their last five games.

With this in mind, it is worth considering Burnley defenders/goalkeepersfor the next couple of game weeks...

Which Burnley defenders?

Nick Pope (£5.5m)

Burnley's number one has been in fine form this season and is the second-highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL so far (102 points). Nick Pope has already kept seven clean sheets and has also made the third most saves in the Premier League this season (85).

Because of his stand out performances, he has earned a massive 17 bonus points, the most of any defender or goalkeeper this season. This makes him a great option ahead of this double game week, with two favourable fixtures on his side.

Pope has also returned double figures five times already in this campaign, without saving a penalty. The only issue for FPL managers is that he has a 75% chance of playing on Saturday, having missed their FA Cup tie in the week.

It would be best to keep an eye out for any injury news.

Ben Mee (£5.0m) or James Tarkowski (£5.3m)

Burnley's highest-scoring defenders in FPL right now are Ben Mee (69) and James Tarkowski (61). They both start as a centre back duo in most games and usually always feature for the full 90 minutes.

Together they have kept six out of seven of their clean sheets and have formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Clarets' back four They also total for 9.9 clearances and 3.3 tackles per game as a pair.

Not only this but they are both tall defenders and can act as aerial threats at set-pieces. Although it is rare for them to score goals, against sides like Crystal Palace and Fulham, this can come in handy and opting to choose one of these defenders could be a valuable selection in DGW24.

Matthew Lowton (£4.5m)

Another choice in Burnley's defence is right-back Matthew Lowton. In comparison to other full backs in the squad, Lowton is most definitely going to be one of the first names on the team sheet. He has started and played 90 minutes in every game since GW6.

While he doesn't offer much of an attacking option, he is solid defensively and is a much safer pick if you want to bet on Burnley earning two clean sheets in DGW24.

With Crystal Palace and Fulham both falling short in front of goal recently, Lowton could be a good and cheaper pick than the two central defenders and is only owned by 2.1% of FPL managers.

Erik Pieters (£4.3m)

The last option for you to consider in Burnley's main back four is Erik Pieters. The Dutch left-back has been their most productive defender so far this season, with two assists - both coming in their last four games.

He has played less games in comparison to others on this list, partly due to a calf injury, but has found his way back into the starting XI. He has now started seven of the Clarets' last eight matches and is only owned by 0.8% of FPL managers.

At £4.3m he is the cheapest option and offers the most going forward, so could be a very valuable choice in defence and in attack for GW24.

