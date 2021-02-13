Fantasy Football: Jamie Vardy's back, but is he worth risking in FPL?

Not so long ago, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) was owned by more than 2.3m FPL managers. However, since suffering a hernia injury after GW19, over 800,000 managers dropped him from their FPL squads knowing that he would miss the next few weeks.

Vardy has now recovered, but will you put him back into your team? He was in great form before getting injured but it could take a while for him to get back into the same rhythm.

He played 60 minutes in Leicester's 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup earlier this week, but an average performance has led many to believe it could take another few weeks for him to find his form again.

That being said, Leicester are still a much better side with him in it. He will surely return to their starting XI and as we know with Jamie Vardy, he always ends up finding the net. Therefore, we take a look at why he could be a good option over the next few weeks...

Will you bring Jamie Vardy back?

This season Vardy has scored 11 goals and produced eight assists to help Leicester climb to third in the league table - five points off leaders Manchester City. Before his injury he was struggling for goals but still recorded two assists in his last four starts.

The striker's presence in the team is clear to see from any football spectator. Before his injury, Leicester were unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and had won their last four in a row - beating the likes of Chelsea and Southampton.

However, since his absence from the squad, they have only won one league game - losing to Leeds and drawing to the likes of Everton and Wolves. These are games where Vardy would have made a difference if he had been playing.

In the Premier League, Vardy takes 2.5 shots per game and has a shot accuracy of 49%. His natural ability to score makes him a vital asset and you can always rely on him to take shots on goal.

Leicester will face an out of sorts Liverpool team (H) in DGW24, which is the perfect game for Vardy to get back on the score sheet - up against a makeshift defence of two defensive midfielders (Fabinho and Jordan Henderson).

Liverpool crashed and burned against Manchester City last week, losing 4-1, and Vardy could capitalise on their poor run of form. Their next few games include Aston Villa (A), Arsenal (H), Brighton (A), Sheffield United (H) and Burnley (A), which leaves plenty of opportunities for goals.

Better options?

One big issue with Vardy is that there could be better options available at the minute. Players like Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.4m) are in very good scoring form and are available at a much cheaper price.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Michail Antonio (£6.7m) are also good options but are doubtful for this weekend's fixtures.

If you were to spend more money, Harry Kane (£11.0m) is back in Tottenham's starting XI and scored on his return against West Brom last week.

Vardy is owned by a large 14.4% of FPL managers and costs a hefty £10.0m. Therefore, if he is to take a while to get back into his usual form, then that money could be better spent elsewhere.

That being said, Jamie Vardy is still a great option and those who were loyal to him through his injury could be rewarded. The risk is opting to favour him while he is out of form, but Vardy still has the potential to be a very valuable asset for you ahead of a favourable run of Leicester fixtures.

