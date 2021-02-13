Newcastle fans will have very fond memories of the 2011/12 Premier League season.

The Toon finished fifth in the table and they played some very exciting attacking football under the leadership of Alan Pardew.

Much of that was down to the fact that they had two brilliant strikers, ones who scored goals for fun in separate halves of the season.

We're of course talking about Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse, two players who any avid viewer of the Premier League in recent times will know all about.

So for the first time in our 'The Streets Won't Forget' series, we'll be focusing on two players and there isn't a double act more befitting of such an honour.

Cisse actually only spent half of the 2011/12 season on the books at Newcastle, as he joined the club from Freiburg in January.

Prior to his countryman's arrival, Ba had established himself as one of English football's best strikers, scoring 15 goals in his first 19 appearances, including hat-tricks against Blackburn and Stoke.

He was on fire, so Pardew and Newcastle thought it'd be wise to sign another top goal-getter halfway through the campaign to further enhance the team as an attacking force.

Cisse arrived and was electric from the get-go, netting 13 goals in his first 14 Premier League games, including that famous strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

His dipping, swerving half-volley is still the stuff of legend and it was duly voted the BBC's Goal of the Season.

However, during Cisse's goal-filled start to life on Tyneside, Ba experienced a significant dip in form.

In fact, he managed just one more goal in his final 14 appearances of the campaign, which was mainly down to the fact that he was asked to play in a deeper role to accommodate his fellow Senegal international.

So as an actual partnership, they weren't that great, but they thrived as separate entities in 2011/12 and at the end of the day, that's all the streets really care about.

But enough chit-chat, here's a short video showcasing some of Ba and Cisse's brilliance close to a decade ago (yes, we feel old too). It's also another chance to watch the latter's strike against Chelsea, a goal we could watch on repeat for hours.

Separately, they were just fantastic to watch and it's a crying shame that they failed to evolve into an effective strike partnership at St James' Park, because they had the talent to make it work.

Much of the blame there lies with Pardew, who failed to implement a 4-4-2 system to accommodate two high-quality players who were both desperate to play as a central striker.

Oh what could have been...

