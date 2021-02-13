Manchester City's clash with Tottenham will represent the 25th time Jose Mourinho has faced Pep Guardiola.

The height of their rivalry came in La Liga, of course, when the two managers were at the helm of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

That animosity has died down somewhat since, even with Mourinho having gone on to take charge of Manchester United.

In fact, Guardiola insists them being "neighbours" in the city actually helped the hostilities to die down a little.

Further aiding matters is the fact Spurs are no longer in the title race, having slipped to eighth at the start of the weekend's Premier League action.

Regardless of the north Londoners' form, though, a meeting between Mourinho and Guardiola is always special, if not only because of the immense history they share.

It's a rivalry which has traversed El Clasico and the Manchester derby, but also the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

So while we're down that rabbit hole, it's worth remembering some of the incredible players each manager has overseen.

Mourinho's ultimate XI

Mourinho named his best ever XI last year:

GK - Petr Cech

RB - Javier Zanetti

CB - John Terry

CB - Ricardo Carvalho

LB - William Gallas

DM - Claude Makelele

CM - Frank Lampard

LM- Eden Hazard

AM - Mesut Ozil

CF - Cristiano Ronaldo

ST - Didier Drogba

Guardiola's ultimate XI

While Guardiola has stopped short of cherry-picking his own ultimate team, statistics have narrowed his immense talent pool at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City down to an XI that sees the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Aguero miss out:

GK - Manuel Neuer

RB - Dani Alves

CB - Jerome Boateng

CB - Javier Mascherano

LB - David Alaba

RM - Arjen Robben

CM - Kevin De Bruyne

CM - Xavi

LM - Franck Ribery

CF - Lionel Messi

ST - Robert Lewandowski

The verdict

While we reach for our tin hats, you can dwell on those sensational XIs and ponder what would happen if somehow, they could have been united and faced one another.

Where you fall might be swayed by your stance on Messi or Ronaldo, or where you think that iconic Chelsea team from 2004/05 ranks among the Premier League's best ever.

But let's take a look. At their peaks, choosing between Cech and Neuer is a tough ask. The German was ranked the best 'keeper in the world for a long time, so we're going to have to opt for his outrageous sweeping, however much it rattles our nerves.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, in defence it's Mourinho who has overseen the real gargantuans. Terry, Carvalho and Gallas were part of a side who conceded just 15 goals in their first title-winning season. That's a ludicrous stat, and they're flanked by Inter great Zanetti.

Guardiola's defence wouldn't have enough pace and they could potentially be ran ragged by a younger Ronaldo and outmuscled by Drogba.

Behind the forwards, you've got Robben, De Bruyne and Xavi against Lampard, Hazard, and Ozil.

The Ozil Mourinho managed at Real Madrid was a world-beater, scoring 27 goals and registering 80 assists in a formidable partnership with Ronaldo. In Lampard, you have one of the all-time Premier League greats, but better than World Cup and European Championship winner Xavi?

Hazard has declined quickly at the Bernabeu, but we also shouldn't forget his demise in his last season under Mourinho in 2015/16.

Up front is where it gets really contentious. Ronaldo and Drogba, or Messi and Lewandowski? We're not going to get into the GOAT debate here, because well, life's too short. Drogba retired with 300 club goals, while Lewandowski is currently on 424 goals and is nowhere near finished yet.

Verdict: Guardiola beats Mourinho

It's perfectly valid to argue that this Mourinho set-up would be capable of a defensive masterclass, but we can't see them thwarting Messi and Lewandowski, let alone the deadly duo of peak Ribery and Robben on either wing.

Interestingly, De Bruyne is the only player currently featuring under either boss who makes the grade. Harry Kane might have an argument to displace Drogba, but other than that, it's impossible to see how any contemporary Spurs players would feature.

The more pertinent question for Mourinho and Guardiola is how their current XIs fare at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

News Now - Sport News