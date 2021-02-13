Unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has declared that he is keen to make an appearance in WWE in the future.

The 31-year-old has risen to fame over the past decade inside the boxing ring, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012, before going on to claim multiple world titles in the professional ranks.

Now, he has admitted that he is willing to try his hand at another sport if the opportunity presents itself.

Explaining his reasoning, Joshua stated that he is keen to follow in the footsteps of his hero Muhammad Ali.

“I’m gonna do WWE because that’s what Muhammad Ali done, so I’m gonna do WWE," he said on the Alternative Sport podcast, via Wrestling Inc.

Ali took on WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in 1976. The somewhat bizarre contest ended in a draw.

He would go on to appear in WrestleMania I as a special guest referee, and featured in a 1994 episode of WCW.

Joshua seems to already have the move planned out in his head. When asked what his choice of ring entrance music would be, he confirmed that he had two songs in mind.

These were 'Shut Up' by Stormzy, or 'Push it to the Limit' from the hit movie Scarface. Joshua previously used the former track for his grudge match with Dillian Whyte back in 2015.

Joshua was speaking as he prepares for a potential blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury later this year. Discussions are currently ongoing for the fight which will determine the best heavyweight on the planet.

Fury has already made a memorable appearance in the WWE when he beat Braun Strowman in 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Many were impressed with Fury's exploits, and the victory raised his profile ahead of his dominant win over Deontay Wilder last February.

Getting Fury on a pay-per-view show was seen as a major coup for WWE. Tempting Joshua across to the wrestling world would likely gain similar plaudits.

For the moment, boxing fans around the world are desperate to see Joshua-Fury settle their dispute once and for all, but down the line, we might get the chance to see if Joshua can master a second sport.

There would be plenty of fans who would tune in to watch that!

News Now - Sport News