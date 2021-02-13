Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has still got it.

At least, that would appear to be the case based on some recent footage of the Mexican hitting the punchbag.

The 31-year-old shocked the world in June 2019 when he upset the odds to beat Anthony Joshua in New York. Ruiz recovered from an early knockdown to floor Joshua four times on his way to a seventh round knockout.

The victory saw Ruiz get his hands on three world title belts. However, he was unable to hang onto them for long.

Six months later, he was comfortably outpointed in the rematch, blaming his underwhelming performance on a lack of conditioning. He has not been seen inside the squared circle since.

He appears to be edging nearer to a comeback fight now, however, and he's looking great.

Weight Loss and Power Hook

Under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Ruiz has been losing weight in recent months and practicing his famed left hook.

That particular punch turned the first Joshua fight in his favour, and it still seems to be his signature shot.

Take a look at the footage of Ruiz Jr producing a series of devastating left hooks in training.

Boxing fans will be hoping to see Ruiz Jr back in the ring soon to land that left hook once more. He is rumoured to be close to securing a fight with former world title challenger Chris Arreola.

Should he come through that contest, Ruiz would be back in the world title mix as he aims to become a two-time champion.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to face one another this summer in a bout that will crown an undisputed champion of the division. Yet Ruiz will believe that he can position himself in the coming months as a worthy opponent for the victor.

Ruiz has climbed to the top of the mountain before and in 2021, we might get to find out if he can do it all over again.

