Back in December of 2020, Lionel Messi broke a quite incredible record.

The Barcelona magician netted his 644th goal for the club in a 3-0 routine win away at Real Valladolid.

That strike saw him eclipse Pele as the player with the most official goals for one team in the history of the sport.

The Brazilian's record at Santos had stood for 46 years and prior to the Messi era, many believed it would never be broken.

It's arguably the finest goalscoring achievement of the Argentine's illustrious career and the remarkable feat will now be used to help those in need within the city of Barcelona.

The boots Messi wore when he broke the record are currently on display at the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya.

They will remain there until April, after which they will be auctioned off to raise money for the museum's program that helps young cancer patients and their families.

"Reaching the historic total of 644 goals for the same club fills me with joy," Messi said on the matter, per Sport.

"But the most important thing is to be able to give something back to the children fighting for their health.

"We hope the auction in April will increase knowledge of this great cause."

Well played, Leo.

Shortly after he broke Pele's record against Valladolid, Messi's sponsor Adidas released a video on Instagram which paid tribute to the Argentine superstar in a quite brilliant manner.

The text in the footage read: "From the streets of Rosario to the colosseum of Barcelona. "From a 13-year-old boy with a dream to a 33-year-old captain, redefining greatness.

"From scoring his first professional goal 15 years ago to scoring his 644th and breaking a 46-year record.

"Year after year, goal after goal @leomessi continues to re-write history. Starting his journey as a promising young player, he will leave as the greatest ever.

"After all, records are only there to be broken."

News Now - Sport News