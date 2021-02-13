WWE superstar Nia Jax has endured a tough week.

On Monday's episode of RAW, she hit the headlines for yelling "my hole" during a tables match against Lana.

Footage of the clip was widely shared online, with fans happy to enjoy the moment at Jax' expense. Bidet company TUSHY also offered Jax one of their products and the opportunity to become a brand ambassador for them, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

Having originally seen the funny side of the incident, Jax has appeared to become annoyed with the ongoing mockery of her pain in recent days.

SmackDown Appearance Ends Badly

Looking to put the unfortunate moment behind her, Jax featured on SmackDown this Friday alongside her tag team partner Shayna Baszler. The appearance did not go well.

Having become frustrated with the "my hole" clip being played during the episode, Jax and Baszler confronted Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. A brawl soon erupted, with Jax being dropped onto the apron and ending up in severe pain.

Jax was left angered by the outcome of the clash and took to Twitter shortly afterwards to vent her displeasure at the events of the past week.

In a clear dig at SmackDown, she appeared to confirm that she will not be returning to the Friday night show any time soon. She also labelled Banks and Belair "disrespectful" for their behaviour during the episode.

At least Jax can comfort herself with the fact that she remains a champion in the WWE Universe. She became a two-time tag team champion with Baszler last month, defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the Royal Rumble.

Their next opponents are yet to be announced, but it is clear that Jax will be determined to put the past week behind her as quickly as possible.

Doing what she does best - winning wrestling matches, could go some way to achieving that.

