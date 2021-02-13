Sergio Ramos' place in the pantheon of Real Madrid legends is indisputable, whatever happens this summer.

Real Madrid appear to have resigned themselves to losing their skipper and reports in Spain suggest Los Blancos are now tentatively eyeing up replacements for the 34-year-old, who has not signed an extension to his current deal which expires in June.

That means a career at the Bernabeu spanning 16 years, five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions League triumphs is finally coming to an end.

According to Marca, Zinedine Zidane could repeat history by looking to Sevilla - the club Ramos left to move to the Spanish capital - for his replacement.

Jules Kounde would be an excellent signing, but the idea of the captain's departure will still take a lot of getting used to.

The defender has become synonymous with Real's mentality, the good, the bad and the ugly.

For all his faults and his willingness to embrace the dark arts to win at all costs, he has been a tremendous servant.

Indeed, if he were to leave now, he would miss out on securing a host of Real Madrid records which are within his reach. Marca have noted the following:

Most appearances

Ramos has played 668 times for Madrid, but if he renews his deal, he could surpass the following:

Raul (741), Iker Casillas (725), Manolo Sanchis (710).

The player with most seasons completed

Ramos has completed 16 seasons at the club, but if he stays for two more years, he can surpass Paco Gento and Miguel Angel, who both played for Madrid for 18 seasons.

Most decorated player

It seems unlikely that Ramos will break this before the summer - though it's possible. He'd need to win both La Liga and the Champions League to do it. Ramos and Marcelo have both won 22 honours at Real, one fewer than Paco Gento.

Most Champions League winners' medals

Gento also won the Champions League six times, twice more than Ramos has currently managed.

Most seasons as captain

Gento held the captaincy for nine seasons. Chendo was skipper for eight campaigns and Raul and Felix Quesada both held the armband for seven. Ramos is currently on six, so he'd need to renew until 2024 to beat Gento.

Most minutes in La Liga

Ramos has already played 43,900 minutes at the time of writing - that's the fifth most of any player in La Liga history and puts him 99 minutes behind the legendary Raul.

Iker Casillas (45,684), Francisco Buyo (48,717), and Andoni Zubizarreta (55,746) are currently ahead of him too.

Marca also point out that by exiting in the coming months, Ramos will forego the honour of being the captain who leads the club into the new Bernabeu. He also won't get to say goodbye to the fans he has served so well for over a decade and a half.

